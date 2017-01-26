(Photo: Thinkstock)

Washington, DC (WLTX) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is raising some concerns about a proposal by the Trump Administration to put an import tax on Mexico--and apparently, he's having a little fun while doing it.

The South Carolina Republican issued his social media response to comments Thursday by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer than President Trump is considering a 20 percent import tax to fund additions and strengthening to the border wall along the US-Mexico border.

Spicer told reporters the tax could generate $10 billion annually and easily pay for the wall. He said the president has already discussed the idea with Congressional leaders. Previous Coverage: Trump Calls for Import Tax on Mexico to Pay for Wall

But Graham is apparently concerned about the trade impact. In the first of two tweets, Graham said "border security yes, tariffs no. " He then mentioned that Mexico is the U.S.'s third largest trading partner, and Mexico country could respond with a tariff of their own, adding that would be a "huge barrier to [economic] growth."

On the next one, he wrote, "simply put, any policy proposal which drives up costs of Corona, tequila, or margaritas is a big-time bad idea. Mucho Sad."

Graham has been an ocassional verbal sparring partner with Trump, including back when Graham was opposing the future president during the GOP presidential primary. However, Graham has been supportive of some of Trump's policies, and has voted in favor of his cabinet nominees so far.

