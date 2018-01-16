Lottery Money to go to School Buses After Senate Overrides Governor

(Photo: Thinkstock)

State senators on Tuesday voted unanimously to override Gov. Henry McMaster's veto of $17.5 million for school buses.

The vote frees up surplus lottery money to buy at least 210 school buses.

Senators voted 44-0 to override McMaster's $17.5 million veto. All senators supported the veto override, although Sen. Danny Verdin, a Laurens Republican, was on leave.

They postponed a vote, however, on an additional $3 million for school buses.

Last Tuesday, the Republican-led House voted by 107-8 to override the $17.5 million veto. House lawmakers also voted 112-1 to override another McMaster veto of the additional $3 million for buses.

McMaster vetoed the money last June, saying that projected surplus lottery money should not be used to buy buses.

"I think it was inappropriate," McMaster said, speaking in Columbia on Wednesday. "That's why I vetoed it, that's one reason.

"Ask yourself what might come next? School buses now, there might be some other very deserving item or program next."

Many state lawmakers and state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman have argued that state law allows lottery money to be used to buy buses.

State education officials have said old buses are less safe for children, break down more often and are less efficient to operate.

In addition, about 108 old buses have caught on fire in South Carolina or have seriously overheated in the past two decades.

A 2007 law calls on the state to replace buses after 15 years on the road. Currently, about 2,000 buses — about 35 percent of the school bus fleet — are 15 years old or older, according to the state Education Department.

By state law, those 2,000 buses should not be on the road. Education officials say state lawmakers, by not replacing buses after 15 years on the road, are breaking their own state law.

McMaster, in releasing his executive budget recently, proposed spending $5 million annually for school buses, bringing the total in recurring money to $10 million every year.

The Education Department has said it needs $34 million every year to replace buses after 15 years on the road.

Plus, the Education Department needs about $160 million to replace all buses that are 15 years old or older.

In his executive budget, McMaster has proposed $160 million in tax cuts as the first step in a five-year plan to reduce taxes by $2.2 billion.

Brian Symmes, the governor's spokesman, said McMaster "has allocated what the state can afford for school buses."

McMaster would require the Education Department to lease buses rather than buy them.

"The governor wants to get the state out of the business of owning depreciating assets," Symmes said.

McMaster also wants to direct about $33 million in projected settlement funds from Volkswagen toward school bus leasing. That $33 million is part of a $3 billion nationwide settlement by the German automaker.

