McCain Not Attending Tonight's State of the Union Speech

U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) passes by on a wheelchair in a hallway at the Capitol December 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Senate GOPs indicate that they have enough votes to pass the tax reform bill. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(KPNX) - Sen. John McCain isn't expected to attend tonight's State of the Union speech by President Donald Trump, 12 News has learned.

McCain's office and others close to the senator had said earlier this month his plan was to return to the U.S. Capitol in January, but that hasn't happened.

The 81-year-old McCain flew back to Arizona before Christmas after he had been hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment of a viral infection.

He has been receiving physical therapy here for dealing with the side effects of his treatment for brain cancer.

The senator was diagnosed last July with an glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer with a median survival rate of 14 months.

McCain's daughter Meghan McCain provided an update early this month, telling the audience on "The View" that her father was "doing good".

Meghan McCain moved up her planned wedding to last Thanksgiving because of her father's illness.

"You're living (brain) scan to scan," she said at the time.

More recently, Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of McCain's closest friends, told an interviewer that he saw McCain earlier this month.

"We laughed a little bit. We cried a little bit. I admire him greatly and I'm hoping he can come back and be with us," Graham said.

McCain missed the vote on the tax bill when he left the Capitol in December.

The senator is still "calling the shots" as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, according to the panel's second-ranking Republican.

