McMaster Wants to Use Existing Funds to Pay for Road Needs

Henry McMaster (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster says lawmakers should look at existing revenues to pay for road repairs, saying he wants to spare citizens any tax or fee increases except in a case of "last resort."

In his first sit-down media interviews since becoming governor last month, McMaster likened state government spending to a meal, saying it was time to focus on necessities.

"I think people in this state are taxed enough," he said. "I think state government is going to have to go on a diet as far as spending. It's like a meal. You have your necessities and then you have dessert or what's extra. We're not going to be able to have desserts for a while."

McMaster also said he wants to attack poverty in the state, saying that most of the state's problems stem from that condition. But he pointed toward job creation as the solution, not more government funding.

"We're going to have to be very careful about the growth in state government," he said. "Now is not a time to be feasting over desserts. We're going to have to go on a diet."

The House and Senate are both considering road funding plans that would raise an additional $600-$800 million more per year for the state's infrastructure, in part by raising the gas tax.

Lawmakers who support a gas tax increase had hoped that with the departure of Gov. Nikki Haley to become United Nations Ambassador, they would no longer face a veto threat in raising the gas tax, last increased in 1987. Haley said she would veto any plan that was not coupled with a significant tax cut and reform to the governance of the state Department of Transportation, a requirement that stymied lawmakers last year in searching for a way to raise the gas tax.

The current legislative proposals all raise the gas tax and would be phased in over time, in addition to increasing several fees and creating others, including a fee for owners of alternative energy vehicles.

McMaster said recently that he would only support raising the gas tax as a "last resort." He also recently sent President Donald Trump a request to fund $5 billion in South Carolina infrastructure projects as part of Trump's infrastructure plan, though such a plan is still in its infancy.

The governor said Wednesday he needs more information about the issue and is open to ideas but thinks more of the state's existing money can be channeled toward roads.

He noted, for instance, that a chunk of the gas tax revenue is transferred to other agencies. He estimated that at 25 percent.

"It's gas money going for other things," he said. "And then with what's left, several hundred million dollars, is used to pay the employees of the Department of Transportation. It doesn't go for the roads. Maybe that's something that we can adjust."

According to DOT, the state's gas tax of almost 17 cents per gallon is spent on a variety of needs, with about 5 cents sent to other agencies, including the Department of Revenue, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Natural Resources and county transportation committees.

Of the remaining amount, 4 cents is used as the state match for federal funding on road projects, while another 4 cents is spent for payroll and benefits for highway maintenance workers and 3 cents is used for materials, supplies and contracts for daily repairs. That leaves about a penny of each gallon's worth of gas tax for agency priorities, according to DOT.

The state gas tax accounts for about 27 percent of the nearly $1.7 billion in revenues in the current year's budget, according to the agency.

McMaster also mentioned the use of tolls, which can only be applied toward new construction under federal highway rules, or using some of the money lawmakers approved last year for funding road projects with bond revenue, as among the ideas that could be explored.

"I'm hoping if we combine all these approaches and also have a very careful way of being accountable with the Department of Transportation and the State Infrastructure Bank on how we spend the money, I'm hoping there will be enough funds to do what's necessary without raising the taxes."

He said he hasn't given lawmakers any timeline for when he might have enough information to recommend or approve of an approach.

"I'm looking for ideas, for solutions without raising taxes," he said.

Noting the large number of local roads in the state road system, he said eventually he wants to see more of those transferred back to local responsibility. He said DOT workers at some point also should be paid out of the state's General Fund instead of the gas tax, "like other state workers."

Most of the funding for DOT comes from the gas tax and federal funds.

"There are a lot of parts to this," he said. "We need to use the carpenter's maxim to measure twice and cut once. We don't want to mess this up."

McMaster said he is open to alternative ideas "but I don't want it to be painful for the average citizen." He said there are plenty of vehicles in the state with "ladders and saws and paint on them" that get 7 to 8 miles per gallon.

"I think we have to be very careful not to hurt the small business people in our efforts to fix those roads," he said.

On the subject of a proposed bond bill for higher education, the governor said it needs to be trimmed "back to where we started" with a focus on deferred maintenance projects.

"This is an area where we can't have all we want but we need to get done what we must get done," he said

McMaster said if poverty could be eliminated "a lot of problems go away," including drug use, domestic violence and violence.

"We always have to keep our eye on economic development of our state, which takes us back to roads, infrastructure," he said. "It's all connected."

He pointed to volunteer programs as an example of approaches to fight poverty that would not grow government.

"We will never have enough money in state government or the federal government to do everything that everybody needs to fix everything," he said. "It's not going to happen."

The Greenville News