National Democrats campaigning for Parnell ahead of election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The head of the Democratic National Committee is kicking off the party's "resistance summer" initiative by campaigning for the Democrat running to replace former South Carolina Congressman Mick Mulvaney.

Tom Perez is joining South Carolina's former Democratic chairman and the president of a national teachers union in campaigning Saturday for Archie Parnell.

The former Goldman Sachs tax adviser faces former GOP state Rep. Ralph Norman in a June 20 special election to replace Mulvaney, who resigned to become the White House budget director.

Former state Chairman Jaime Harrison is now a DNC associate chairman.

Harrison, Perez, and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten plan to go door-to-door in the Rock Hill area.

The Democratic National Committee is holding events nationwide this summer to oppose President Donald Trump.

