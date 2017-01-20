Internet goes head over heels for Michelle Obama's side-eye

US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama kiss as they prepare to greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. (Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

The Internet is commemorating Michelle Obama's final morning as First Lady by turning her into a #NeverTrump meme.

Before Donald Trump's presidential swearing-in Friday morning, he and Melania met the Obamas at the White House for a pre-inauguration coffee ceremony. And as the two first families posed for photos together, Melania handed Michelle Obama a gift box wrapped in Tiffany blue.

While the meeting was perfectly diplomatic, screengrabs of Michelle's expression became an instant meme.

Is that a side-eye, or just a bad camera angle? You be the judge.



the only good moment of this inauguration is michelle jim-facing the camera like "why did she give me this box" pic.twitter.com/WoGAWfKS0l — jomny sun (@jonnysun) January 20, 2017

Trust me we feel you Michelle, we feel you on so many levels😕 #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/pbSHnnoOJc — royce (@longlivetraww) January 20, 2017

*record scratch*

*freeze frame*



Yup that's me, Michelle Obama, and you're probably wondering how I got here... pic.twitter.com/518sjPCcyQ — E. Diddy (@withlove_eb) January 20, 2017

Michelle like "You in for a rude awakening Merica".. pic.twitter.com/2sf4RGmMMw — W e $ t (@CjayyTaughtHer) January 20, 2017

Michelle also shared this classic glance with Hillary Clinton.

Today, the whole world is Michelle Obama's facial expression. We can't even. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/WvSb2RDgrp — iPaulie (@iPaulie) January 20, 2017

And this ever-so-slight grimace.

Michelle Obama's sideeye game was the real winner of this #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/GoOV0hsiyR — GEEZY (@GRYKING) January 20, 2017

And ended the ceremony with this straight-armed hug.

Michelle Obama just gave Trump the same no arms hug that my dad uses pic.twitter.com/at83TbeHFu — Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) January 20, 2017

(© 2017 WUSA)