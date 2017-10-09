President Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham Hit the Golf Course Together on Columbus Day

WASHINGTON - President Trump is spending Columbus Day on the golf course, but he may also be doing some work on this federal holiday.

Reporters spotted Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., hopping into the presidential motorcade before it departed for Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va.

Before the trip, workers were spotted loading golf clubs into an SUV.

Sen. Graham loads into a SUV at the White House as he and @realDonaldTrump head out for a round of golf at Trump National Golf Club. pic.twitter.com/GLOImNjLtn — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) October 9, 2017

With a busy fall ahead, there are any number of things the president could be discussing with the South Carolina senator: Immigration, North Korea, health care, the Iran nuclear deal – and maybe even fellow Republican Sen. Bob Corker's criticism of Trump.

