President Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham Hit the Golf Course Together on Columbus Day

WASHINGTON - President Trump is spending Columbus Day on the golf course, but he may also be doing some work on this federal holiday.
Reporters spotted Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., hopping into the presidential motorcade before it departed for Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va.
Before the trip, workers were spotted loading golf clubs into an SUV.
With a busy fall ahead, there are any number of things the president could be discussing with the South Carolina senator: Immigration, North Korea, health care, the Iran nuclear deal – and maybe even fellow Republican Sen. Bob Corker's criticism of Trump.
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs