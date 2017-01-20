Trump begins with call to kill climate action plan

US President-elect Donald Trump gestures before his swearing in ceremony on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images), This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON —- As President Trump delivered his inaugural address Friday, his new White House team posted a proposal to eliminate President Obama's environmental regulations.

"For too long, we’ve been held back by burdensome regulations on our energy industry. President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule," reads the top issue brief on the new president's White House web site. "New executive actions are expected later Friday as the nation's 45th president begins his administration."

At noon, as Trump took the oath of office, the government switched over the White House web site from Obama’s to Trump’s. (Obama’s is now frozen in time, archived by the National Archives and Records Administration under the Presidential Records Act.)

While the top issues on the Obama web site were “Civil Rights,” “Climate Change,” “Economy” and “Education,” Trump’s web sites has different issues with more Trump-themed names: “America First Energy Plan,” “America First Foreign Policy,” “Bringing Back Jobs and Growth” and “Making Our Military Strong Again.”

Also notable: There are pages on the website for the release of White House visitor’s logs, ethics pledge waivers, financial disclosures and staff salaries, suggesting that some Obama-era transparency initiatives may remain in place.

And the White House “We the People” petition site also apparently survived the transition.

Social media sites like @POTUS and @FLOTUS on Twitter now belong to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, although Obama seems to have taken all of his followers to @POTUS44 and @FLOTUS44.

The new president has already taped another White House duty, the Saturday morning radio address to be broadcast tomorrow morning.

After an inaugural address saying that "the forgotten men and women will be forgotten no longer," Trump had lunch with members of Congress and led the inaugural parade.

