White House: Jemele Hill's Tweets About Trump Are a 'Fireable Offense'

Should ESPN fire anchor Jemele Hill for her tweets calling President Donald Trump a white supremacist?

The White House wouldn't mind.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that Hill's Tweets constituted a "fireable offense" during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Hill -- a SportsCenter anchor, Michigan native and former Detroit Free Press sports writer -- posted a series of Tweets calling Trump "the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime" and called his election the "direct result of white supremacy."

She also said Trump "is unqualified and unfit to be president. He is not a leader. And if he were not white, he never would have been elected."

When asked for comment by a reporter on Wednesday, Sanders called Hill's Tweets "outrageous."

“I’m not going to speak for that individual, but I know that the president has met, again, with people like Senator [Tim] Scott, who are highly respected leaders in the African-American community," Sanders replied

Trump is “committed to working with them to bring the country together,” Sanders added during the press conference. “I think that’s where we need to be focused, not on outrageous statements like that one.”

Jemele Hill graduated from Detroit Mumford and Michigan State. She covered primarily MSU sports at the Detroit Free Press from 1999-2005 before joining ESPN.

She co-hosts the 6 p.m. weekday SportsCenter with Michael Smith.

ESPN distanced itself from Hill's comments on Wednesday, issuing this statement: "The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the President do not represent the position of ESPN. We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate."

Hill's initial Tweet has more than 25,000 "favorites" and almost 10,000 retweets as of Wednesday afternoon.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press