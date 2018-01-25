The former South Carolina governor gave WLTX exclusive access to the UN Security Council’s monthly debate over the Middle East on Thursday, January 25. (Photo: WLTX, WLTX)

NEW YORK CITY, NY (WLTX) - News19’s Andrea Mock received a personal invitation from United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley to visit the UN building in New York City on Thursday.

The former South Carolina governor gave WLTX exclusive access to the UN Security Council’s monthly debate over the Middle East. The 15 members of the council each had their opportunity to speak on the subject, and Haley wasn't afraid to voice her opinions.

In her remarks, Haley said she does not feel the UN spends enough time talking about all the global threats and she expressed her concern about Iran and ISIS.

However, the meeting focused mainly on the crisis in Palestine and Israel, where Haley said it will take great leaders coming together to solve the problem. She then called out Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, saying he is divisive and not a great leader.

“He (Abbas) rejected any American role in peace talks,” Haley said of the Palestinian president. “He insulted the American president. He called for suspending recognition of Israel.”

Haley’s remarks about Abbas and Middle East relations continued as the meeting went on, saying the U.S. "remains deeply committed to helping the Israelis and the Palestinians reach a historic peace agreement."

Andrea Mock plans to have a one-on-one interview with Haley on Friday morning to talk about her year as a UN Ambassador. Haley will also be answering viewer’s questions about how she likes working with President Trump, and what is foreseen in her political future.

