President Trump Coming to South Caroliana to Campaign

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - President Donald Trump is coming to South Carolina to return a favor from Gov. Henry McMaster - one of his first and biggest supporters.



McMaster's campaign for governor in 2018 says the president will attend a $250-a-person fundraiser and reception on Oct. 16 at a Greenville hotel.



McMaster was lieutenant governor in January 2016 when he became one of the first high-ranking elected officials in the country to back Trump.



Trump would go on to win South Carolina's Republican primary easily by about 75,000 votes.



McMaster became governor after Trump chose Nikki Haley to be U.N Ambassador. He is seeking a full term in 2018 and already has three Republican challengers - Catherine Templeton, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill.

