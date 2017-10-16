Protests Expected for Trump's Visit to SC in Support of McMaster

Getty Images

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- We're just three weeks out from the South Carolina Gubernatorial primary election and Governor McMaster is up against a handful of candidates. But what the other governor-hopefuls don't have is President Trump in their corner.

President Trump will visit and speak in Greenville, South Carolina Monday in support of McMaster in his second trip to the Palmetto state since taking office. And while thousands are planning on attending, several groups also plan to protest including the Greenville Black Lives Matter group.

Activist groups from across the state are expected to demonstrate against the president at Greenville's Falls Park.

According to the Facebook page Greenville Rally Response to Donald Trump & Henry McMaster, several protests groups are expected to begin at 5:30 p.m., an hour before Trump will take the podium.

