Ralph Norman Wins Recount in House District 5 Primary

Ralph Norman (Photo: Ralph Norman)

Columbia, SC (AP) - Conservative Ralph Norman has beaten the more centrist, establishment candidate for the Republican nomination for an open U.S. House seat in South Carolina.



The State Election Commission certified the results Friday of this week's runoff election, giving Norman a 221-vote victory out of 35,000 ballots cast.



Norman narrowly defeated Tommy Pope, the second-ranking Republican in the state House and a prosecutor who received national fame for prosecuting child killer Susan Smith nearly 23 years ago.



Pope conceded to Norman after the recount, which did not change a single vote from Tuesday.



Norman will now face Democrat Archie Parnell and three other candidates on June 20.



Norman's win has Democrats at least somewhat hopeful they can flip the seat opened after Mick Mulvaney resigned to become the White House budget director.

