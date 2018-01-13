Rep. Gowdy Resigns as Member of House Ethics Committee

Trey Gowdy (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Washington, DC (WLTX) -- Republican South Carolina U.S. House Of Representative member Trey Gowdy has resigned his position from the House Ethics Committee, according to the Congressional Record.

In a letter dated January 10 to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Gowdy said it was challenging keeping up with his other committee assignments, after becoming the Chairperson of the Committee on Oversight and Government reform.

Here is Gowdy's Letter to Speaker of the House Ryan:

Dear Speaker Ryan, Thank you for the privilege of serving for the past 5 years on the House Ethics Committee. While few, if any, members seek this assignment, the collegiality of the members coupled with the seriousness of the jurisdiction have made it an experience I will treasure. When I became Chairperson of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform I knew I would not be able to keep all other committee assignments to include Judiciary, Intelligence and Ethics. Four committee assignments, including a Chairmanship, is a challenging workload. I was happy to finish out the calendar year and conclude some matters then pending before the Committee. Accordingly, I tender my resignation from the House Ethics Committee pending your designation of a replacement. Thank you again for this opportunity and thank you to my colleagues on the Committee for their hard work and friendship. Sincerely, Trey Gowdy, Member of Congress

Gowdy represents the 4th District of South Carolina, which includes Greenville and Spartanburg Counties. He has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2011.

