SC Bill Could Ban Smoking in Car with Children

Rock Hill, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina lawmakers have proposed a bill that would make it illegal to smoke in a car with children present.

The bill, proposed on February 6, would prohibit "a person to smoke a tobacco product in a motor vehicle in which a minor is a passenger and provide a penalty," according to the South Carolina General Assembly.

Similar bills have been proposed in the past but were not passed.

The SC bill was reintroduced after lawmakers saw the state of Alabama pushing for the same law.

There are several states already with this law including California, Maine, Oregon and Virginia.



