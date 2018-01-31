SC House Vote Could Mean Lower Energy Bills for SCE&G Customers

Columbia, SC (WLTX) – In a historic vote of 119 to 1, the South Carolina House of Representatives voted to get rid of the Base Load Review Act (BLRA) moving forward.

The vote comes after months of debate on how to deal with SCANA’s abandonment of construction of two nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer nuclear plant in Jenkinsville.

The BLRA allows utility companies to charge customers for future projects. Currently an 18-19.5 percent nuclear cost is included in each SCE&G electric customer's bills.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Jay Lucas took the floor to debate an amendment that would get rid of that nuclear cost to customers for the next six months, while the Public Service Commission has time to review the proposed abandonment of construction.

According to the BLRA, the PSC has six months to hear a case, before it is automatically approved.

“This is the most difficult problem I’ve faced in my 25 years in this body,” says Speaker Lucas.

However, he says that while the problem is difficult, this bill provides a solution.

“Nothing in this amendment would prevent Dominion and SCANA from going forward with their petition,” says Speaker Lucas.

The amendment to the bill would make it so any future utility projects would not be able to rely on the BLRA, but the amendment would not retroactively change the bill, something Dominion’s CEO has said would ruin their deal with SCANA.

The Senate is also making sure there is adequate time for the PSC to work through the abandonment petition. On Wednesday, Senator Nikki Setlzer introduced a resolution that would extend the six month period to 90 days after the legislative session.

The House originally had six bills dealing with the V.C. Summer crisis. So far three of those bills have passed the house.

