SC House Passes Gas Tax Increase to Fix State's Roads

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP, WLTX) - The South Carolina House has signed off a bill that would raise the state's gas tax for the first time in 30 years to help fund state roads.
The House approved the conference committee's report by a 99-20 vote. The measure now goes to Governor Henry McMaster's desk.
The margin that the measure passed by in both chambers, however, ensures that it cannot be overridden by a veto. McMaster has said in the past he is opposed to a gas tax increase.
The measure raises the tax by 12 cents over six years to 28.75 cents per gallon. But it provides a way for South Carolina drivers to get the money back during the phase-in.
The Senate approved the compromise late Monday with a veto-proof 32-12 majority.
The Legislature hasn't increased any tax since 2010, when it overrode then-Gov. Mark Sanford's veto for a 50-cent-per-pack cigarette tax hike.
