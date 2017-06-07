Lawmaker Twisted Her Arm, Pushed Her, State Rep Claims

Gilda Cobb-Hunter, Jerry Govan (Photo: SC State House website)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - House Speaker Jay Lucas has warned two veteran South Carolina legislators not to let another disagreement turn physical.



Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter told The AP on Wednesday she's offended by Lucas' suggestion she and Rep. Jerry Govan were equally at fault.



Lucas advised both in a letter Tuesday to keep their future disagreements civil, saying he was unable to determine what happened May 11 because their accounts varied widely and no one saw how it started.



Cobb-Hunter says she held out her hand to keep Govan at bay, and he grabbed and twisted her wrist and pushed her. She says she had to keep ice on her swollen wrist for two days, and it's still not healed completely.



Govan insisted to The AP he didn't initiate the physical contact. But he would not give specifics.



The two veteran Orangeburg Democrats were disagreeing over legislation consolidating Orangeburg County schools.

© 2017 Associated Press