SC's Harrison Pulls Out of Race to Lead Democrats

Jaime Harrison (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Jaime Harrison is ending his bid to be the leader of the national Democratic party.

Harrison issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying that the votes were not there for him to win during Saturday's election. The night before, he'd participated in a debate with all the other people vying for the job.

"We need to transform our Party from just being a political organization looking for votes every two or four years and become a community organization working in our neighborhoods addressing day-to-day issues faced by middle and working class voters," Harrison said. "We have to rebuild every State Party so that we can compete in every state and territory. We have to stop ignoring and start investing in building a long term strategy to win in red states like my beloved South Carolina."

He said that he would be supporting Tom Perez, the former U.S. Labor Secretary.

"Our Party organization needs to be rebuilt from the grassroots up in every single ZIP Code, with all of our State Parties (including Territories and Democrats Abroad) playing a central role," he said. "Tom will get this job done."

