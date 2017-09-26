'John McCain Can Do Whatever He Wants To, ' Says Lindsey Graham

Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., greets supporters in Central, S.C. (Photo: Rainier Ehrhardt, AP)

Sen. Lindsey Graham defended his close friend Sen. John McCain Monday night, after McCain announced he would not support the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill.

During a television debate on CNN Monday Evening, Graham responded to a question about McCain's stance by saying, "John McCain can do whatever he damn wants to, he has earned that right." Graham went on to say McCain doesn't support measures Sen. Bernie Sanders has proposed, and that McCain's opposition is more about the process.

Graham gets emotional: "John McCain is willing to die for this country" and can vote how he wants #HealthCareDebate https://t.co/6UhlQCRrxX — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 26, 2017

The Graham-Cassidy bill appears to lack enough support to pass the Senate. Republicans McCain, Ran Paul and Susan Collins have said they will vote "no." If all other senators vote along party lines, the measure would not pass.

