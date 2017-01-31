Sen. Vincent Sheheen Won't Run for Open U.S. House Seat

Vincent Sheheen (Photo: WLTX)

Camden, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina State Senator Vincent Sheheen says he will not run for the seat expected to be vacated by U.S. Congressman Mike Mulvaney.

Sheheen, a Democrat from Camden, said on Facebook Tuesday he would not run fro the Fifth Congressional District spot.

"I have decided to stay in the South Carolina State Senate and continue working hard for my communities," Sheheen wrote. "South Carolina's government may be dysfunctional and incompetent after the last 14 years, but being able to drive home at night after fighting the good fight is an amenity I could not give up."

Sheheen said he spent a lot of time talking with his family before making his decision.

Sheheen has run twice as the Democratic nominee for governor, losing to Nikki Haley in 2010 and 2014.

Mulvaney is currently under consideration by the U.S. Senate to head the Office of Management and Budget, after being nominated by President Trump. If he's confirmed, he'll have to resign the seat he's held for six years, and a special election will take place to fill it.

(© 2017 WLTX)