Senate Committees Approve Mulvaney to Be Budget Director

Mick Mulvaney (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Washington, DC (AP) - President Donald Trump's pick to run the White House budget office has been approved by two Senate committees.



The Senate budget and homeland security committees approved South Carolina GOP Congressman Mick Mulvaney for a vote by the full Senate. The move came over the opposition of Democrats who warn of his support for cutting rising costs of Medicare and increasing the age for claiming Social Security benefits.



Mulvaney was among the tea party lawmakers who backed a government shutdown in 2013 in an attempt to block the Affordable Care Act from taking place. In 2011, he was among those against increasing the government's borrowing cap.



Mulvaney easily sidestepped a controversy in which he failed to pay payroll taxes on a nanny he employed from 2000-2004.

