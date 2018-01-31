Several SC GOP Lawmakers Were on Train That Crashed, All OK

(Photo: WCAV)

Washington, D.C. (WLTX, USA TODAY) - At least three members of South Carolina's Congressional delegation were on board an Amtrak train that collided with a dump truck Tuesday.

Rep. Joe Wilson, Rep. Ralph Norman, and Rep.Tom Rice were all on the train. None of them sustained injures, their offices tell News19.

I was on board the train and am safe. Please join me in praying for those who were injured. https://t.co/rxYXUI8Bab — Congressman Tom Rice (@RepTomRice) January 31, 2018

One person was killed in the collision, but that's believed to be the person in the truck.

The passenger train was carrying Republican lawmakers to their retreat in West Virginia when it collided with a dump truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday.

No other lawmakers were believed injured in the accident.

The office of Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said the lawmaker and doctor was helping people who were injured.

