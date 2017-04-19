Candidate Calls Politicians Who Voted to Remove Confederate Flag 'Weak'

Submitted photo

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Sheri Few is not a fan of political correctness or the politicians who voted to remove the Confederate Flag from South Carolina state grounds.

"I saw it as a very weak, politically correct move on behalf of the legislators and the Governor," says Few, who is running in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District to replace Mick Mulvaney, who was tapped by the Trump Administration to head the Office of Management and Budget.

Few has attacked fellow her GOP opponents, Ralph Norman and Tommy Pope, in a series of political ads.

"My issue is more about history and total, not just the flag itself," says Few. "I also know there are many people who fly the [confederate] flag in their yards or have a symbol on their truck and it's not a racist symbol to them, it's about their Southern heritage."

NBC Charlotte reached out to the Republicans in Sheri Few's advertisements, Ralph Norman's office offered no comment and Tommy Pope said "we've moved forward" from the issue.

According to a poll conducted last April by Winthrop University, South Carolinians have also moved forward from the Confederate flag era.

Dr. Scott Huffmon, director of the Winthrop Poll Initiative, found that 87 percent of African Americans and 57 percent of Caucasians favored the decision to remove the flag from South Carolina state grounds.

"There is a lot of South Carolinians, African Americans, who do not see it as a welcoming symbol," Huffmon told NBC Charlotte.

