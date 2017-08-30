South Carolina Requests No Refugees from 6 Countries

Henry McMaster (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina has asked that no refugees be sent to the state from six countries covered in President Trump's travel ban.



The Post and Courier of Charleston reported Gov. Henry McMaster submitted the request to the office of Refugee Resettlement in the Department of Homeland Security.



South Carolina cites concerns about the vetting process for refugees from those countries. The request by the Department of Social Services asks the federal government to block refugees from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.



The newspaper reported no one from those countries has been settled in South Carolina since January, when a family from Iran arrived.



McMaster noted that governors cannot block resettlement but can make requests on resettlement. Gov. Nikki Haley made a similar request about Syrian refugees in 2015.

