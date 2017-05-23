Special session starts with no budget compromise in sight

South Carolina Budget graphic (Photo: Associated Press)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina senators have advanced legislation to keep state government running if legislators can't agree on a budget before the fiscal year starts.

The Senate Finance Committee voted Tuesday to send the continuing resolution to the full Senate.

Senate President Pro Tem Hugh Leatherman says it's "simply to have a backstop" and he doesn't expect it to be necessary.

Before the regular session ended May 11, legislators created a three-day special session starting Tuesday.

But without a budget to vote on, the House skipped Tuesday's planned meeting.

A legislative panel failed to reach a compromise last week between the chamber's $8 billion proposals. The panel is expected to meet later Tuesday.

Sen. Harvey Peeler of Gaffney noted the fiscal year's July 1 start is still more than five weeks away.

