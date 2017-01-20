Trump Leads Crowd in Standing Ovation for Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump leads applause for Hillary Clinton on January 20, 2017. (Photo: CBS/Pool)

Washington, DC (WLTX) - President Donald Trump took a moment to pay tribute to his bitter campaign rival, Hillary Clinton, on the day he took office.

His remarks and actions came during a luncheon held at the U.S. Capitol immediately following his swearing in ceremony.

"I was very very honored when I heard that President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton were coming today, and I think it's appropriate to say," Trump said.

He then asked the two to stand up, while both he and the crowd applauded.

"And honestly, there's nothing more I can say, because I have a lot of respect for those two people," Trump added.

