Trump Leads Crowd in Standing Ovation for Hillary Clinton

Washington, DC (WLTX) - President Donald Trump took a moment to pay tribute to his bitter campaign rival, Hillary Clinton, on the day he took office.
His remarks and actions came during a luncheon held at the U.S. Capitol immediately following his swearing in ceremony.
"I was very very honored when I heard that President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton were coming today, and I think it's appropriate to say," Trump said.
He then asked the two to stand up, while both he and the crowd applauded.
"And honestly, there's nothing more I can say, because I have a lot of respect for those two people," Trump added.
