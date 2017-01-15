With 2 empty House seats, a look at past resignations

SC State House (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's legislative session begins with two empty seats and the possibility of additional suspensions amid a prosecutor's continued investigation into Statehouse corruption.

The cases of the two suspended House members are vastly different, and legislators are calling on only one to resign. But for residents of both districts, the result is an absent representative.

Rep. Chris Corley faces up to 25 years in prison for allegations he beat his wife late Dec. 26. He has not returned phone calls or publicly responded to calls to resign.

Rep. Jim Merrill is accused of illegally profiting from his position. He says he did nothing illegal and will fight the charges.

Their suspensions follow several high-profile resignations since 2012 amid allegations of harassment and ethics violations.

