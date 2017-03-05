Poll: Divided Americans worry county losing identity

NEW YORK (AP) - Add one more to the list of things dividing left and right in this country: We can't even agree what it means to be an American.

A new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Republicans are far more likely to cite a culture grounded in Christian beliefs and the traditions of early European immigrants as essential to U.S. identity.

Democrats are more apt to point to the country's history of mixing of people from around the globe and a tradition of offering refuge to the persecuted.

Ironically, while there's disagreement on what makes up the American identity, there's general agreement that the country is losing it.

