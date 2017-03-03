Popular Baby Rattle Recalled Over Choking Hazard

Kids II has received 42 reports of the plastic disc that contains the beads breaking in Oball Rattles. (Photo: Kids II)

Hundreds of thousands of baby rattles made by Kids II have been recalled due to the possibility that small beads can pose a choking hazard if part of the rattles break.

Kids II has received 42 reports of the plastic disc that contains the beads breaking in Oball Rattles. Three children were reported to be gagging, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, and two other children were reported to have the beads in their mouths.

The CPSC advises that consumers take the rattles away from children and contact Oball for a full refund.

The full recall affects about 680,000 rattles sold nationwide at Target, Walgreens and Walmart, as well as online at several retailers, between January 2016 and February 2017.

The recalled rattles are four-inch-wide pink, blue, green and orange balls with about two dozen finger holes and clear plastic discs that contain beads. They can be identified by model number 81031, but only rattles with certain date codes — T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065 — are included in the recall. The date codes can be found on a small triangle on the inner surface of the rattle.

For more information, contact Kids II at 877-243-7314 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.kidsii.com and click on "recalls" at the bottom of the page.

