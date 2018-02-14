Possible Shooting Reported Near NSA in Fort Meade, Police Say

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

FORT MEADE, MD. (WUSA9) - A possible shooting has been reported near the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Anne Arundel County police said they are not investigating. NSA will be handling the incident, Maryland State police stated.

MD 32 is currently closed in both directions at Canine Rd., according to Maryland State Highway Administration.

