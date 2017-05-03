Power of Prayer: San Antonio Nuns Pray for Spurs in NBA Playoffs

SAN ANTONIO - The power of prayer is on their side and they're hoping the Spurs feel it tonight.

Their spirit will outshine most and you've probably seen the Salesian Sisters of Saint John Bosco at a game or two cheering on their beloved Spurs.

They're diehard Spurs fan and they're hoping the power of prayer will help the Spurs win against the Houston Rockets.

Sister Guadalupe said they love to watch the Spurs play and every once in a while they see the game in person when a churchgoer donates tickets to them.

Sister Margaret said they rarely sit during games because they can cheer and yell with the best of them but they always keep it clean.

During the playoffs, they pray regularly for the Spurs to win and this time around is no different.

© 2017 KENS-TV