Powerball jackpot swells to $700 Million

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- There was no grand prize winner in Saturday night's Powerball drawing, meaning one of the nation’s largest lottery jackpots will continue growing.

The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $700 million, which could potentially be the second-largest lottery payout in the nation.

The prize has grown so large because no one has matched all six balls in more than two months.

Saturday night's Powerball jackpot climbed to $541.9 million, soaring well above earlier estimates of $510 million.

It was among the five largest Powerball jackpots in history, and the third jackpot of at least $430 million this year.

Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday night:

17-19-39-43-68 with a Powerball of 13

(The multiplier was 4x)

The odds of winning the Powerball: 1 in 292,201,338.

The overall odds of winning any prize from a $2 ticket are 1 in 24.87.

