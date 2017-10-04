Prison Escape Attempt At McCormick Correctional

THE MCCORMICK COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES POSTED ON FACEBOOK THAT INMATES WERE ATTEMPTING TO GET OUT OF MCCORMICK CORRECTIONAL FACILITY.. THEY ARE ASKING PEOPLE TO STAY CLEAR OF THE AREA.. DETAILS ARE LIMITED BUT WE WILL BRING YOU MORE INFO AS IT BECOMES

wltx 6:02 PM. EDT October 04, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories