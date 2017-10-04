Prison Escape Attempt At McCormick Correctional
THE MCCORMICK COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES POSTED ON FACEBOOK THAT INMATES WERE ATTEMPTING TO GET OUT OF MCCORMICK CORRECTIONAL FACILITY.. THEY ARE ASKING PEOPLE TO STAY CLEAR OF THE AREA.. DETAILS ARE LIMITED BUT WE WILL BRING YOU MORE INFO AS IT BECOMES
wltx 6:02 PM. EDT October 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
Inmates at SC Prison 'Contained' Following IncidentOct. 4, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
-
New Tropical Depression Forms, Could Impact South CarolinaOct. 4, 2017, 8:45 a.m.
-
Shop Owner Wants to Build a 'Freedom Wall' Next to…Oct. 4, 2017, 6:58 p.m.