Puerto Rican Community Helping Family at Home

Angela Crespo and her daughter Brendaliz have built a business along Percival Road, serving authentic Puerto Rican cuisine at La Isla BonitaAnd they're asking for your help.You can drop off donations at the restaurant next Saturday from 8 in the morning

wltx 11:04 PM. EDT September 22, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories