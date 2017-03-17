Pump Bursts into Flames after Car Crashes into Gas Station

A car crashed into a gas station in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood Monday night, causing a small explosion and fire.

Seattle Police Department says around 7:50 p.m. a Nissan X-Terra was headed northbound on Holman Road NW in the Greenwood neighborhood when it collided with a Honda Accord, which was also traveling northbound on Holman. The crash caused the Honda to slide sideways into a tree on a planting strip, trapping the 35-year-old male driver inside the car.

The Nissan continued driving for two more blocks until it crashed into a pump at a gas station at 4th Avenue NW, shearing the pump off and creating a small explosion and fire.

Responding firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and rescue the driver trapped in the Honda. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

A female passenger in the Nissan was transported to a hospital with possible minor injuries. The driver was not injured.

The driver of the Nissan was evaluated and tested for any sign of impairment. He was taken to a hospital where a sample of his blood was taken after a warrant was obtained. He was released from the scene, pending results of the blood lab results.

The scene remains an active investigation.

