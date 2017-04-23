Quaduplets born in Sarasota County

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Both Persons Killed on Lake Murray Identified
-
Shot Fired at Dutch Square Mall
-
Riders stuck on Carowinds cart
-
Deadly Boat Crash
-
West Columbia Man Arrested After Standoff
-
Raw video: Disturbance on American Airlines flight to DFW
-
Dead Dogs, Reptiles Found in Apartment
-
Efren's Sunday Forecast
-
Start Preparing for the August Eclipse
-
Eagle Sightings In The Midlands
More Stories
-
Flash Flood Watch Issued for Tonight in the MidlandsApr 23, 2017, 11:31 a.m.
-
One passenger dies in fatal collision at stoplightApr 23, 2017, 11:03 a.m.
-
UPDATE: Boaters Who Died on Lake Murray IdentifiedApr 22, 2017, 10:04 p.m.