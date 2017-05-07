Rap superstar Nicki Minaj offers to pay her fans' college tuition

Music superstar Nicki Minaj’s bank account has gotten a little lighter over the past 24 hours after the rapper offered to pick up some of her fans’ college tuition.
It all began when Minaj started a Twitter contest where the winner would join her in Las Vegas at the Billboard Music Awards. Contestants were asked to send homemade videos of themselves singing her new song, “Regret in Your Tears.”
Then, a fan asked Minaj to pick up their college tuition.
@NICKIMINAJ Well you wanna pay for my tuition? pic.twitter.com/BhDil75UPj— CJ ???? (@cjbydesign) May 7, 2017
That’s when things got interesting:
Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!??????? Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
Reaction was, shall we say, overwhelming:
U want to go to college but can't? How much do u need to get u in school? Is that the only thing stopping u? https://t.co/A3mYQHgPNX— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
How much do u need? https://t.co/bVDuLniheA— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
How much do u need? Would this be ur tuition? https://t.co/bsbdUXKtAC— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
What is the 6K for? https://t.co/XXfZjUKNeX— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
Done. Dm ur info https://t.co/YEd4kiYiW1— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
Of course https://t.co/8FS3lv2z0h— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
Ok. I'll pay it. If u have proof. ???? https://t.co/cWnNGHk3Oe— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
I'll pay a cpl of them. Send ur bank info & ur contact https://t.co/vG0nlJwkNZ— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
Of course. How much is the camera? https://t.co/B2L0dkOrAp— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
Got u https://t.co/TMlEx5H5Gk
— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
Ok you're the last one for the night. Dm ur info ?? https://t.co/89EFndrFZu— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs