Reading Your Water Meter
Last month, we brought you the story of a woman who received a $35 hundred water bill from the city of Columbia. We were able to fix the problem for her, but since then, we've received more complaints. So we wanted to explain how you can check your wate
wltx 11:04 PM. EDT June 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family fears deputy cover-up after beating
-
Man Charged with Killing Brother, Setting Fire
-
New Location for Lexington Landfill
-
ACLU Says Lexington Jail is Debtors Prison
-
Fire forces 2 People From Home
-
9 Girls, 2 Boys Arrested After Fight at School
-
Newberry Police Shoot Suspect Who Shot at Them
-
Viral selfie has a heart-felt mission
-
Foul Play Suspected in Fatal House Fire
-
Residents Face Possible Tax Hike for EMS
More Stories
-
Proposed Incinerator Lights Fire Under Residents…Jun. 1, 2017, 11:11 p.m.
-
How To Read Your Water MeterJun. 1, 2017, 11:10 p.m.
-
Three Vehicle Accident Shuts Down Bluff RoadJun. 1, 2017, 9:59 p.m.