Recall: Honda and Acura Vehicles for Defective Takata Airbags

Tokyo (AP) - Honda Motor Co. says it's recalling 772,000 additional Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. for defective front passenger seat air bag inflators made by Japanese supplier Takata.

Takata uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to cause a small explosion designed to inflate the airbags in a crash. The inflators can explode in a crash, injuring people by sending metal shrapnel into the passenger compartments.

Among the models recalled:

2005-2006 Acura MDX

2005-2012 Acura RL

2008-2012 Honda Accord

2006-2011 Honda Civic

2007-2012 Honda Fit

2010-2012 Honda Insight

The recall also covers:

2009-2012 Acura TSX

2011-2012 Acura TSX Wagon

2010-2012 Acura ZDX

2010-2012 Honda Crosstour

2005-2011 CR-V

2005-2011 Honda Element

2012 Honda FCX Clarity

2005-2012 Honda Pilot

2006-2012 Honda Ridgeline

As many as 16 people have been killed worldwide and about 180 have been injured.

More than 100 million vehicles involving 17 automakers have been recalled worldwide, including 69 million in the U.S. alone, underscoring the scale of the crisis. Because of the scope of the recalls, the replacements are going to take years.

