Recall issued for Save-A-Lot chicken & waffle sandwiches

Fourth Street Barbecue Inc. Packing Division issued a voluntary recall Tuesday of Save-A-Lot Pick 5 chicken waffle sandwich distributed nationwide due to possible Listeria contamination.
The product was sold frozen and distributed nationwide at Save-A-Lot stores, according to the FDA.
The following date codes are included with this recall:
· Save-A-Lot Pick 5 Mix & Match Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
· UPC: 051933353664
· Product size: 14.4 ounce box
The FDA said no one has reported
Consumers seeking a replacement or refund for recalled products should call the FDA’s customer hotline at (724)483-2056 Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EST.
