Man Arrested for Terrorist Threats Aimed at Steelers-Jaguars NFL Playoff Game

A man was arrested after he threatened to kill players and fans at Sunday's NFL playoff game between the Steelers and Jaguars in Pittsburgh.

According to an arrest affidavit, police said Yuttana Choochongkol, 30, of San Antonio, made multiple threats, including one to kill himself. He sent these threats to the CBS station in San Antonio and to Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

The affidavit said that on Thursday, the Pittsburgh station received this threat from Choochongkol:

"This Sunday's playoff game in Pittsburgh is going to be like no other. Why? Because it's going to be my last day on this pathetic planet. So why not take some innocent lives with me? The Steelers game will be packed, and that's when I plan on killing Steelers football players and fans before taking my own pitiful life. After all, what does a person that is going to commit suicide have to lose? Absolutely nothing. So why not take out some million dollar Steelers players before me? Sounds like a good idea. Hahahahahah"

Heinz Field officials were able to get a username and IP address and send them to the FBI, which then traced the threats to a facility called Worldwide Clinical Trials in San Antonio. Choochonkol was part of clinical trials at the facility, according to the affidavit, he had been participating in studies since 2011.

Security video showed Choochonkol using the computers at the same time that the threats were sent. Choochonkol confirmed using the computers at these times.

He was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat to the public. He was released from jail on Saturday.

USA Today and First Coast News