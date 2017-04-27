Report: Man Punched, Shot Popeye's Employee Because his Meal 'Cost Too Much'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Popeye's employee was shot in the leg Wednesday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

JSO said the employee was shot after getting into an argument with a customer at the Popeyes near the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue N.



According to the police report, a man was upset about the price of his meal, drove off from the drive-thru window then stopped the car at the front of the restaurant.



The victim's coworkers told police the man then walked inside and started punching the victim in the face, then shot him once.

Report: Man drove off from drive thru, stopped out front & walked into store. Started punching employee, shot him in leg @FCN2go — Juliette Dryer (@JulietteDryer) April 27, 2017



The victim's mother told First Coast News on the phone Thursday the victim is still in the hospital.



The victim's aunt had harsh words for the shooter.



“They need to put his dumb behind in jail and let him pay for it there. Because that’s the stupidest mess! He must have been on something," Sheron said.

JSO said the customer fled the scene right after the shooting.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

