CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 17: Paul Manafort, campaign manager for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is interviewed on the floor of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena July 17, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

CBS NEWS-- President Trump's former 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, Manafort's former business associate, are charged with money laundering and conspiracy in connection with the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

Manafort and Gates were told to surrender to federal authorities Monday morning.

CBS News spotted Manafort leaving his apartment in Alexandria, Virginia Monday morning with his lawyer. A federal grand jury used by Special Counsel Robert Mueller approved the first charges stemming from the investigation, CBS News reported Friday.

The indictment accuses both Manafort and Gates of acting as unregistered agents of the Ukrainian government. It also says that both men received tens of millions of dollars in income for their work.

See the full indictment here.

Manafort served as campaign chairman of Mr. Trump's presidential campaign from March until August of last year. The FBI raided his home over the summer.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.