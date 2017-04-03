Reports: 10 Dead After Explosion Rocks Subway Train in Russia

(Photo: Olga Maltseva, AFP/Getty Images)

Ten people were killed and many more injured Monday when an explosion rocked a subway train in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, Tass and other Russian news agencies reported.

Ten metro stations were shut down following the blast, Tass said. Photos and video posted on social media from the scene showed a smoke-filled platform, a damaged subway train and people lying on the ground.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was in Russia's second-largest city at the time, offered condolences to families and loved ones of those killed. He said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the blast, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee ordered tightened security at all critical transport facilities, the Associated Press reported.

The Interfax news agency, which put the number of injured at 30, said local prosecutors immediately began a probe into the blast.

A spokesman for the regional department of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry told the news agency it was checking reports on the smoke in the metro. "There is a complaint about the smoke, the staff members are going to the scene," the official said.

Tass said the explosion took place at the Sennaya Ploshchad station, an area of the city sometimes known as Hay Square for its history as a trading center for hay, straw and wood.

