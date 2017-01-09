Reports: 16 Held in France Over Kardashian Robbery

Sixteen people have been arrested in connection with the robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris three months ago, French media reported Monday. (Photo: Lionel Cironneau, AP)

Paris (USA Today) - Sixteen people have been arrested in connection with the robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris three months ago, French media reported Monday.

Robbers threatened Kardashian with a gun, tied her up and locker her in a bathroom at her hotel in Paris in October, before fleeing with jewelry worth an estimated $11 million.

Police raided addresses in Paris and in the south of France after a suspect's DNA was discovered at the hotel, seizing cash and documents, France 24 reported Monday.

It came after Kardashian tearfully recalled the robbery in a new clip released last week to promote the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"They're going to shoot me in the back. There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it," she told sisters Khloe and Kourtney.

Kardashian, who had kept her social media accounts silent since the incident, returned to Twitter and Instagram last week, posting a series of family photos with her husband Kanye West and children North, 3, and Saint, 1.