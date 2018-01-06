Panthers Sign Rivera to Two-Year Extension

(Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Charlotte, NC (WCNC) - Ron Rivera has been signed to a two-year contract extension worth $15.5 million with the Carolina Panthers.

Official: The Panthers have signed head coach Ron Rivera to a 2-year extension https://t.co/Cwal6VD0fZ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 6, 2018

The Carolina Panthers have confirmed the contract two year extension through 2020.

“I’m very excited about it because I really like where we are as a football team,” Rivera said in a release posted to the Carolina Panthers website. “We’ve done some really good things and we have an opportunity to do more. Things are in place and we can continue this success. We’ve had consistency of winning and we’ve gone to the playoffs four out of five years."

“This is a tremendous place with tremendous support from ownership and the people that work in the organization. And I really appreciate the support we’ve gotten from our fans in the Carolinas. That’s a big reason why I want to continue my association with this organization.”

Rivera led the Panthers to a Superbowl in 2015.

Rivera is 64-47-1 in the regular season since the Panthers hired him as coach in 2011.

