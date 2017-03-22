Restaurant raises money to send man with Down Syndrome to Disneyland

Miguel 'Tiger' Muro Junior had one last wish to go to Disneyland, where he spent much of his childhood summers. After an alleged abuse at a summer camp, Tiger lost his ability to walk on his own and is getting dementia.

For the past few months, The Barn Cafe in Wilton has had one goal: to make Miguel 'Tiger' Muro Junior's dream of going to Disneyland come true.

Tiger, a 56-year-old man with Down Syndrome, and his sister and primary caretaker Micaela Muro Dimos, have been going to the restaurant for years.

Tom and Tina McDaniel, the restaurant's owners, along with their daughter Mandy Tovar, collected money at the restaurant and online via a GoFundMe page. They raised more than enough to fulfill Tiger's dream. Tiger, his sister Micaela, and her daughter Alia will all be going to Disneyland in three weeks.

After an alleged abuse at a summer camp in 2014, Tiger started getting signs of dementia. He also can't be on his own and has to use a wheelchair or walker to get around.

Micaela said a recent commercial for Disneyland's electric parade brought back memories of Tiger's childhood, and that's what sparked the idea for one last Disneyland trip.

"They're just special. There's something about [Micaela and Tiger]," Tina said. "You just want to open your hearts and home at all cost."

Tina laughed when she re-enacted Tiger's reaction to her coming on the trip.

"He said I can't go to Disneyland with him," Tina said. "Someone has to cook the breakfast here!"

"Just from the bottom of my heart, thank you," Micaela said. "I could not have made this trip without the generosity or so many people's prayers. I do believe in the power of prayer. The community coming together, I'm just so grateful."

With poor health and dementia, Tiger has an early bed time and needs a lot of hands-on help getting ready for bed. Micaela prays with him every night.

"I say 'Clear Mind. Kind Heart. Strong Legs,'" Micaela said. "He repeats it [because] dementia can bring out the angry side of people."

That positive mindset has been especially important for Tiger since the abuse incident. Since they received more donations than they expected, they'll be able to fly instead of drive and stay four nights instead of two.

As much as this Disneyland trip means for this tight-knit family, perhaps the love between them is what means so much to the community.

Micaela said losing both parents, a brother, and an aunt in just the past decade has been tough on their family.

"This has helped me to realize we do have a larger community out there that cares for us. A village I didn't feel before. This has helped open up our lives so much to people," said Micaela. "It helps lift my spirits, which lifts his spirits."

