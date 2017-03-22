Restaurant raises money to send man with Down Syndrome to Disneyland

For the past few months, The Barn Cafe in Wilton has had one goal: to make Miguel 'Tiger' Muro Junior's dream of going to Disneyland come true.
Tiger, a 56-year-old man with Down Syndrome, and his sister and primary caretaker Micaela Muro Dimos, have been going to the restaurant for years.
Tom and Tina McDaniel, the restaurant's owners, along with their daughter Mandy Tovar, collected money at the restaurant and online via a GoFundMe page. They raised more than enough to fulfill Tiger's dream. Tiger, his sister Micaela, and her daughter Alia will all be going to Disneyland in three weeks.
After an alleged abuse at a summer camp in 2014, Tiger started getting signs of dementia. He also can't be on his own and has to use a wheelchair or walker to get around.
Micaela said a recent commercial for Disneyland's electric parade brought back memories of Tiger's childhood, and that's what sparked the idea for one last Disneyland trip.
Copyright 2017 KXTV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs