Restaurant Report Card: First Place Cafe

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Harper's Restaurant in Five Points Closes
-
Woman Accused of Making Fake 911 Calls Arrested
-
SC Subway Manager is Missing
-
Dead Dogs, Reptiles Found in Apartment
-
Harper's Restaurant Closes After 27 Years
-
Police: Murdered grandparents stabbed, beaten
-
Contestant Raises Sexual Abuse Awareness
-
Confederate flag controversy
-
A Taste of the Total Eclipse This Week
-
Goose takes out cop on way to work
More Stories
-
Two SC Police Officers Shot by Domestic Violence SuspectApr 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
-
Thief Ruins Kids' Party, Steals InflatablesApr 20, 2017, 9:52 p.m.
-
Alert Issued for Chicken Nugget Meal Over Possible…Apr 20, 2017, 10:46 p.m.