Restaurants open for Christmas Day

For those who might be traveling, out-and-about, or just not in the mood to cook on Christmas day -- a surprising number of restaurants will stay open to serve over the holiday.

Our friends at offers.com gathered a list of chain, including Buffalo Wild Wings, IHOP and Denny's, that'll be open for business:

Bob Evans – Open for Christmas Eve dining, but most locations are closed on Christmas Day. Check your local restaurant to confirm hours of operation on Christmas Eve.

Boston Market – Select locations will be open and serving a traditional plated meal on Christmas. The Christmas Menu includes hand-carved ham with two sides, a dinner roll and a slice of Apple Pie for $12.99, in addition to other meal options (see full Christmas Day menu).

Buffalo Wild Wings – Most locations will be open on Christmas. Check with your local location for hours.

Chuck E Cheese – Some locations will be open on Christmas day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Check your local franchise for its hours. Not all will be open.

Denny’s – Denny’s promise to be open 24 hours, 365 days a year extends to Christmas. It will be serving up its regular menu on Christmas Day.

IHOP – Most locations will be open on Christmas. Try one of IHOP’s seasonal specials, like its snowman pancakes.

McDonald’s – Some locations will be open, but expect hours (and whether it’s open at all) to vary by franchise.

Panda Express – Some — but not all — Panda Express locations will be open on Christmas Day. This varies by restaurant, as many are independently owned. So call ahead.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse – Ruth’s Chris will be serving Christmas Dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (at participating locations only) starting at noon. Reservations required. Menu will vary by location.

Starbucks – For those who need a caffeine fix on Christmas Day, Starbucks will be open. Check your location’s hours.

Village Inn – Some locations will be open on Christmas, but hours will vary by location, and many will close early. For example, some locations will close at 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.

